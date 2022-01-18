Mrs. Barbara Jo Randle Burden ,85, of Madison, MS, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland.

She was born February 20, 1936, in Vaiden, MS to Leighton “Shorty” and Blanch Bailey Randle.

Barbara was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church, Madison. She was a member of the women's Bible study group and the Voices of Joy senior adult choir. Blessed with a beautiful singing voice, she loved to use it to honor and praise her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Barbara loved traveling with her husband, Richard. She was also an avid reader, especially of detective stories. Barbara enjoyed cooking for her family and had many special recipes she shared with them.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Richard Burden, stepson Ricky Burden, daughter-in-law Beverly Hardke Johnson and sister Emily Jane Randle.

Survivors are son Donald Johnson (Denise) of Lacombe, LA, brother Larry Randle (Lula) of Winona, sisters Priss Randle Ferguson (Maurice) of Winona, and Judy Randle Autrey of Nashville, TN. She was Mimi to her grandchildren Stacy Dwyer Bordelon (Brad), Lori Johnson Graff (Chris), Sean and Sydney Johnson and their mother Linda Johnson Dowling (Jim). Her great grandchildren are Lance Corporal Aaron Graff, Christopher and Austin Graff, Beverly Bagby and Emalynn Bordelon. She is also survived by her cousins, nieces, nephews and many very special friends. She loved her family and friends dearly, and they will greatly miss her.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 21, at 10:00 am, at First Baptist Church, Madison, with Brother Kiely Young officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 am in the church sanctuary. Interment will be in Vaiden Cemetery, Vaiden, MS, at 2:30 pm. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Senior Adult Ministry, 2100 Main Street, Madison, MS 39110, in Barbara's name. Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland is in charge of arrangements.