Dustin Scott Spence, 29, was arrested January 25 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and improper lane usage.

Michael Flowers, 42, was arrested January 27 by the Winona Police Department for disorderly conduct and contempt of court.

Keith Terrell Bland, 50, was arrested January 27 by the Winona Police Department for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Virgil Lee Wade, 46, was arrested January 29 by the Attala County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, and no insurance.

Lerenzo Quotes Young, was arrested January 30 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.