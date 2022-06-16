Jason Antonio Shelton was arrested June 8 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for receiving stolen property, no insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Marquavious Antwon Walls was arrested June 7 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Tommy Berry III was arrested June 12 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence.

Dexter Robinson was arrested June 6 by the Winona Police Department for malicious mischief.

Asa Small, Jr. was arrested June 9 by the Winona Police Department for burglary of a dwelling.

Kendrick Lamar Antwine was arrested June 10 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Herrera Gonzalez was arrested June 11 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for possession of paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of controlled substance with intent, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felon carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Denzel Demarion Forrest was arrested June 11 by the Winona Police Department for aggravated assault and burglary.

Abe Prater was arrested June 11 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence.