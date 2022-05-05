Matthew Martin Montana was arrested April 26 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Stanley Joe White was arrested April 26 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Tommie W. White was arrested April 27 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Lashawn Jermain Moore was arrested April 27 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for disturbing the peace.

Wontez Hugger was arrested April 27 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and profanity in a public place.

Larry Gladden was arrested April 27 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Dexter Robinson was arrested April 29 by the Winona Police Department for simple assault, trespassing after notice and public drunkenness.

Tavares Limont Gideon was arrested April 30 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence.

Robey Hays was arrested April 30 by the Attala County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, driving without or an expired license and no insurance.

Nicholas Wayne Nester was arrested May 1 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving without or an expired license and driving under the influence.

Marty Wilson Wiggins was arrested April 29 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence.

Quentin Darrell Givens was arrested May 1 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for disturbance of family.

Franklin Lewis Vicks was arrested April 30 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Glenn Allen Redmond was arrested April 29 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.