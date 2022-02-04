Andrew John Noble was arrested May 18 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Tyrone Johnson was arrested May 19 by the Winona Police Department for aggravated assault and burglary.

David Wayne Hodges was arrested May 20 by the Winona Police Department for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Joey Glenn Johnson was arrested May 20 by the Winona Police Department for possession of paraphernalia.

Archie Flowers was arrested May 20 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence and seatbelt violation.

Daheryl Gilmore was arrested May 21 by the Winona Police Department for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jacori Forrest was arrested May 21 by the Winona Police Department for disturbing the peace.

Johnny Ray Dunn Sr. was arrested May 21 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance, no insurance and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Tony Terrell Taylor was arrested May 22 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked or suspended license and no insurance.

Laura Ann Fox was arrested May 17 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for public drunkenness.