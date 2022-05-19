Robert Lee Coach was arrested May 10 by the Winona Police Department for shoplifting.

Earl Fleming, was arrested May 11 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Joshua A. Kelly was arrested May 12 by the Kilmichael Police Department for domestic violence-simple assault.

Katerrian C. Purnell was arrested May 12 by the Winona Police Department for aggravated assault.

Derrick Dewayne Brady was arrested May 13 by the Montogmery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Ryan Anthony Pickle was arrested May 14 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Alfred James Shaw was arrested May 11 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Brantly Luke Towles was arrested May 14 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence and possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.

Mario Correllius Townsend was arrested May 15 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.