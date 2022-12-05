Coty Alexander Moss was arrested May 3 by the Winona Police Department for disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

Kittery Lajames Jones was arrested May 3 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence.

Cyrus W. Robertson was arrested May 5 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Jacori Forrest was arrested May 6 by the Winona Police Department for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Stephen Purnell was arrested May 6 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence, seatbelt violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Dexter Robinson was arrested May 7 by the Winona Police Department for contempt of court and simple assault.

Jose Rincon was arrested May 8 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.

Maurice Holmes was arrested May 8 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence and no tag.