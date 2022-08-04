Manuel James, was arrested March 28 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Darius White, was arrested March 29 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for false pretense, receiving stolen property, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Ford, was arrested March 29 by the Winona Police Department for burglary.

Anthony James Durham was arrested March 30 by the Winona Police Department for public drunkenness.

Julius Forrest was arrested March 31 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence, misdemeanor fleeing, driving with a revoked or suspended license and no insurance.

Richard Ayers Cousino, was arrested April 2 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence and no, expired, or improperly mounted tag.

Barry Dean Nix was arrested April 3 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct.

Brandon Willis was arrested April 3 by the Montgoemry County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Desmond Dshone Hackler was arrested April 3 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Timothy Fleming, was arrested April 3 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence and none, expired, or improperly mounted tag.