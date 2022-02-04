Jameel Smith was arrested April 12 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving with a revoked or suspended license, speeding, misdemeanor fleeing, no insurance, tint violation

Terrance L. Forrest was arrested April 12 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence, driving without or expired license, tint- unlawful installation, no insurance and contempt of court.

Jimmy Young was arrested April 12 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence, speeding no insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

William Earl Murray was arrested April 12 by the Winona Police Department for trafficking in controlled substances.

Robert Knox was arrested April 13 by the Winona Police Department for trafficking in controlled substances.

Izavion Guess was arrested April 15 by the Winona Police Department for burglary of a commercial building and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richie Andrew Scruggs was arrested April 15 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence.

Byron Ledell Campbell was arrested April 16 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.

Kinds Peterson was arrested April 17 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for disturbance of family.

Courtney Jamille Collins was arrested April 16 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.

James Patrick Clark was arrested April 12 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.