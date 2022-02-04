Marcelle A. Blissett, was arrested March 16 by the Winona Police Department for contributing to delinquency or neglect of a child.

Barry Ainsworth, was arrested March 17 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Baskin, was arrested March 17 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for taking a motor vehicle.

Demetri Nelson Winters, was arrested March 17 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence and driving in the center lane- improper lane usage.

Christopher Johnson, was arrested March 20 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for following too closely, reckless driving, driving without or an expired license, no insurance and driving under the influence.

Dexter Tyrone Robinson, was arrested March 20 by the Winona Police Department for domestic violence- simple assault.

Tyrone Lamont Brown, was arrested March 20 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and driving under the influence.

Sundae Sha Mullish, was arrested March 20 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for furnishing a weapon, unauthorized electronic device, cell phone or contraband to prisoner.

Donnie Madison, was arrested March 20 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for furnishing a weapon, unauthorized electronic device, cell phone or contraband to prisoner.