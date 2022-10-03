Christopher Wayne Boshers was arrested March 4 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence- aggravated assault.

Arlena Ruth Harper was arrested March 3 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jerome Rashad Elliott was arrested March 6 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Breland Cooper Marrett was arrested March 3 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Myron Lorenzo Miers was arrested March 2 by the Winona Police Department for false pretenses.

Derrick Cunningham was arrested March 4 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia.

Essex Brooks was arrested March 4 by the Winona Police Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Moore was arrested March 6 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.