Kiara Westmoreland, 32, was arrested March 22 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence, driving without or an expired license, no insurance, speeding – too fast for conditions and seatbelt violation.

Morgan Andrew Swanson, 27, was arrested March 23 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated assault.

Clayton Lydell Burt, 28, was arrested March 26 by the Winona Police Department for resisting arrest, careless driving, simple assault on a police officer, fireman in the line of duty, driving under the influence and failure to obey traffic control devices.

George Ellis Flowers, 47, was arrested March 26 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence, speeding and driving under the wrong side of the roadway, right half.

Flornell Saffold, 40, was arrested March 26 for felony fleeing, no insurance, improper equipment, careless driving, driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Judith Rebee Haynes was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department on March 25 for simple assault.