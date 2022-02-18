Martin Chase Baker, 25, was arrested February 8 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Alfred Williams Green, 34, was arrested February 8 by the Winona Police Department for driving with a revoked or suspended license and improper equipment.

Vinson Levy, 46, was arrested February 10 by the Lexington Police Department for grand larceny.

Matthew Elliott Bouldon, 41, was arrested February 10 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence and disturbance of family.

David William Rhodes, 51, was arrested February 10 by the Winona Police Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Matt Montana, 46, was arrested February 10 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

David Blake Burkett, 39, was arrested February 12 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Miller, 66, was arrested February 12 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Constontio Ferretiz, 60, was arrested February 12 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence and no insurance.

Eddie Paul Lester, 21, was arrested February 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jarvis Weeks, 21, was arrested February 13 by the Winona Police Department for disorderly conduct- failure to comply and disorderly conduct- disturbing the peace.

Demarcus Darnell Epps, 33, was arrested February 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing arrest.

Timothy Bryan Jones, was arrested February 14 by the Winona Police Department for domestic violence- aggravated assault.