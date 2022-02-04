Visitation for Mr. William "Bill" Sterling Burns, 85, of Greenville, MS who passed on May 16, 2022, at Delta Health Alliance will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Mortimer Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Interment will be in Bethsaida Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

He was the manager of New Steel and Fabrication at Freedman Steel Company for over 40 years. He was actively involved with Jesse Brent memorial Firefighters Association, boat races, trail rides, rodeos, and many other fundraisers. He was also the manger of the "red Barn" on Main Ext. from the late 1980's until the closing in 2010.

Bill was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church and was an active member of Washington County Sheriff's Posse, the Horse Riding Club, as well as the Mid Delta Horse Show Association. He was a volunteer leader for over 20 years with Washington County 4-H in livestock and shooting sports activites.

He was preceded in death by his late wife, Barbara Jane "Janie" Burns whom he married on Dec. 12, 1964, as well as two sisters: Flora Morgan (Fritz) and Dee Montague (Richard.)

He is survived by a daughter, Bettie Jane Martinek and a son, William "Billy" Burns, both of Greenville. He is further survived by a granddaughter, Carol Jane Martinek.

Donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research or Mutt Madness.