A memorial service for Sandra Elaine Collins of Kilmichael, formerly of Dallas, Ga., will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Finis Beauchamp will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. until service time at Oliver Funeral Home.

Sandra Elaine Collins, 75, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Vaiden Community Living Center in Vaiden, Miss. She was born in Lincoln, NE to Raymond and Ruth Ford Geist on Aug. 7, 1947. She was of the Nazarene Faith. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her husband. She loved her family, kids, grandkids, and animals. She was a former dental hygienist, but her favorite job was being a mom.

Mrs. Collins is survived by her husband, Jim Collins of Kilmichael of 15 years; daughter, Cathy White (Jason Lee) of Kilmichael; sons, Patrick Christy and Dan Christy, both of Kilmichael; sister, Linda Rankin (Jack) of Mesa, Ariz.; brothers, Ray Geist, Jr. (Ann) and Charles Geist (Linda) both of Colorado Springs, Co.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Patrick Christy Sr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Winona Animal Advocacy Group (WAAG), P.O. Box 6, Winona, MS 38967 or Hope Animal Sanctuary, 52 CR 241, Grenada, MS 38901.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.