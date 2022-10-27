Funeral services for Jerry L. King of Carroll County were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Red Hill Church of Christ Cemetery in Duck Hill, Miss. Billy Daves, Gene Barrett, Doug Segars and David Franklin officiated the service. Pallbearers were his grandchildren and nephew. Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Michael Boler, Mark Shiers, Bo Cleveland, and Harold Floyd.

Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. until service time at Oliver Funeral Home.

Jerry L. King, 79, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was born in French Camp, Miss. on July 7, 1943, to William and Jesse McGlothin King. He was a member of West President Church of Christ in Greenwood, former owner and mechanic of J&H Diesel Services, and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Mr. King is survived by his daughter, Tammy Harrell (Danny) of Teoc; sons, Wesley King (Sylvia) of Red Hill and James Grant (Tammy) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Janie Henry of Zion, Ill.; brother, Claude King of French Camp; five grandchildren, Cannon Grant, Greg Harrell, Hayden Harrell, Vivian King and Cameron King; and one great-grandchild, Crue Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce King; son, Greg King; and sister, Peggy Salley.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.