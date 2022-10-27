A Winona man has been bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury for a similar charge that he’s already been indicted.

Jabari Owens has been charged with burglary of an automobile after attempting to take a truck. The owner said he was in bed when he heard a truck crank up.

Officer Scott Walters said the owner described the male as a tall, black male with dreads and tattoos. He said when he heard the description, he was 100 percent sure it was Owens. “I’ve dealt with him on several occasions, so I was sure it was him,” Walters said. He said the owner told him there was a key in the glove box, and when Owens ran, he dropped the key and a jacket he was trying to take.

The victim said he’d seen Owens in town walking with a welding helmet on, and Walters testified that he’d seen Owens with the same welding helmet.

Acting prosecutor Jennifer Adams-Williams asked Walters if he knew if Owens had mental issues. Walters said he wasn’t sure because there were days he could talk to Owens, and he was himself. Other days, “he was out of it.”

“I know that he has a drug problem,” Walters said.

He said when he finally caught up with Owens, he told him that “the girls” made him take the truck, and the “bodysnatchers” were after him.

Owens was bound over to the grand jury.