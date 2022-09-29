Casey Harold Dodds was arrested September 20 by the Winona Police Department for possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

Herman Gibson, was arrested September 21 by the Winona Police Department for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, domestic violence- simple assault, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Dominique English was arrested September 21 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for molesting- touching a child, mentally defective or physically helpless person for lustful purposes.

Eddie James Ellis was arrested September 22 by the Winona Police Department for aggravated assault.

Tommy Earl Jenkins was arrested September 22 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for driving without or expired license, no insurance, no crash helmet-motorcycle, none or expired tag and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Earl Fleming was arrested September 23 by the Winona Police Department for driving with a revoked or suspended license and misdemeanor fleeing.

Jesse Douglas Kirk was arrested September 25 by the Winona Police Department for domestic violence.