Mississippi State University released its President’s and Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 Semester.
President's List
Carrollton
John Peyton Holly
James Harris Long
Haley Cade Marlow
Caroline Anderson Standley
McCarley
Chloe N. Richardson
Stewart
William Brett May
Vaiden
Jacey Taylor Eldridge
Winona
Deanna R. Cotts
Mykel Sterling Cunningham
Ravyn Jamiah Jones
Hannah LeeAnn Key
William D. Weathers
Deans' List
Coila
Justin Jamarius Randle
Duck Hill
Hannah O. Lane
Elora M. Clark
Kilmichael
Antryll T. Campbell
McCarley
Havee R. Johnson
James Armstrong Neill
Stewart
Katelyn Mae Boatman
Winona
Stefan Alan Gant
Jamila Shanae Kilpatrick
Lily Clare Parrett
University of Southern Mississippi's Dean's List Fall 2021.
The Dean’s list designation will be awarded to students who keep all original grades issued by instructors and who meet the GPA requirement for that designation. A student who chooses one of the new grade options, even if it’s only for one class, will not eligible for this distinction.
Duck Hill
Jonathan Cody Poe
Peyton Poe
Winona
Jordan Bishop
Emma Blaylock
Vaiden
Karyn Haslett
Courtney McCoy
Isabella Pierce
University of Mississippi Chancellor and Dean's Honor Roll.
Undergraduate students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74 will be listed on the Dean's Honor Roll; those who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00 will be listed on the Chancellor's Honor Roll. To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Carrollton
Sarah Elizabeth McClain- Chancellor’s Honor
Daniel Sage McNamara- Chancellor’s Honor
Sara Graycen Wiltshire- Chancellor’s Honor
Geri Neely Prudhomme- Dean’s Honor
Kathryn Taylor Wilson- Dean’s Honor
Duck Hill
Matthew Games Bloom- Chancellor’s Honor
Ashlee Nicole Hankins- Chancellor’s Honor
John Colin Keys- Chancellor’s Honor
Chase Rose- Chancellor’s Honor
Morgan Claire Rose- Chancellor’s Honor
Alexis Rose Molck- Dean’s Honor
Airiyonna Shan’Tia Topps- Dean’s Honor
Kilmichael
Abigail Rose Sims- Chancellor’s Honor
Rachel Nicole Moore- Chancellor’s Honor
McCarley
Jason Alan Matthews- Dean’s Honor
Stewart
Aaliyah Nicole Hankins- Chancellor’s Honor
Winona
Lucas McClain Beissel- Chancellor’s Honor
Roshell Lacole Campbell- Chancellor’s Honor
Alexis Alexander- Dean’s Honor
Triunna Lashay Bibbs-Dean's Honor
Madison Taylor Caffey- Dean's Honor
Vaiden
JaKayla Deyonna Phillips- Chancellor’s Honor