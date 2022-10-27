Mary Joe Bennett, 82, of Sidon, Miss., died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Williams & Lord Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service.

Mrs. Bennett was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Aberdeen, Miss., to Grafton Leflore Dean and Gladys Virginia Elrod. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed crafting, gardening flowers, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Archie Eugene Dean and Leroy Dean.

She is survived by her daughters, Gladys Lopez of Sidon, MS, and Ann Warmack of Yazoo City, Miss.; her sons, Fred Wayne Boshers Jr. of Greenwood, Miss., and Joseph Allen Bennett Jr. of Cordova, Tenn.; brother, Grafton Dean, Jr. of West Point, Miss.; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.