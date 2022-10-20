Voters in the Southeast Winona precinct will cast their ballots at the Winona Police Station on Quitman Street again on Nov. 8.

“The Southeast Winona people will vote where they’ve always voted,” said Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Lanelle Martin.

Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels said voters will be able to cast their ballots at the 116 Quitman Street location, as they have in the past, which is not expected to be a disruption for the police department.

“It’ll be the same as the last election,” said Daniels. “They’ll come in and go to the conference room and vote, just like they did at the last election.”

Construction began a few weeks ago on the new Southeast Winona precinct building at the site of the recently demolished Emergency Operations Center.

Montgomery County Supervisors had planned for voters to use the building during the November election but agreed during their meeting on Monday to use the police station as a voting site this year.

Work, including paint, still needs to be done before the building is considered complete.

While Southeast Winona will continue to vote at the police station, Mt. Pisgah voters will vote in a new location – at the North Duck Hill precinct located in the Duck Hill Fire Station, according to Martin.

“They’ve combined those two precincts,” said Martin.

She also said absentee voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

“The last time to vote absentee is Nov. 5 at noon,” said Martin.

In other Board news,

Supervisors agreed to spread upon the minutes of the final amended 2022 fiscal year budget. They authorized a $7,500 handwritten check to North Central Planning and Development District and a $66,250 check to KT Construction.

Board members agreed to ratify the chancery clerk issuing a $38,142.50 handwritten check on Oct 4 to Greenbriar and a $1,430 check for engineering services for a Biewer Cap Loan project.

They authorized the clerk to issue a $2,786 check to Thomas Hubbard for painting done in the tax office.

Board members agreed to spread upon the minutes the circuit clerk’s aging of accounts receivable and distribution of cash report as of September 30.

They agreed to spread upon the minutes the report of the grand jury for the October 2022 term of court.

Supervisors authorized a one-year agreement with Rose Business Equipment for a copier in the tax office.

They authorized pay increases to certain employees that were approved in the 2023 fiscal year budget.

The authorization for a Choctaw County school bus turn-a-round failed with a 2-3 vote after Supervisor Edwin Taylor’s motion and Supervisor Ron Wood’s second.

Board members authorized Tilford Robinson and Robert Perry to attend training at Data Systems in Clinton on Dec. 8-9 and pay registration, lodging and other travel expenses.

They agreed to accept the lowest and best bids from M&N Excavators on a Harmony Road project, Joe McGee Construction on a Poplar Creek Road project and a Providence Road project.

Supervisors declared the WHAT constable position vacant following the death Jerry Dale Bridges.