Winona High School wrapped up its third straight district championship with a 41-6 Region 3-3A victory over Amanda Elzy last Friday night in Winona.

The Tigers, who are 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the district, close out the regular season Thursday at 7 p.m. against region foe Ruleville High School. The visiting Tigers are 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league play.

“We don’t dwell too much on winning district because our goal is to win a state championship, but it’s nice to say we are district champs,” said WHS head coach Joey Tompkins, who is in his ninth season at the helm of the program. “We need to close out the regular season on a positive note and start preparing for the playoffs.”

Winona will be the top seed from Region 3 when the first round of the 3A playoffs kick off on Nov. 4. Region 3 is paired up with Region 4 and the fourth seed from that district will be Nettleton. Tompkins and his staff have already started watching film on Nettleton.

“We’re not about to overlook Ruleville, but we know what we have to do,” he said. “They are athletic and have some speed. We have to go out and do what we do. This game doesn’t mean anything as far as the playoffs go, but we don’t want to lose it. We want to go into the playoffs on a high note.”

The Tigers pulled away from Elzy with a 21-0 run in the second quarter to lead 28-0 at the half. They outscored the Panthers 13-6 in the second half.

“We didn’t have our best game from the offensive line,” Tompkins said. “We did some uncharacteristic things. We looked confused at times.

“The defense played very well. We got after Elzy pretty good and chased their quarterback most of the night. They scored on a busted play in the third when he threw the ball up after fumbling the snap.”

Winona held Elzy quarterback Jevarion Glover to 133 yards passing on 8-of-24 attempts with one interception. As a team, Elzy only rushed for minus-27 yards.

The Tigers ran 74 plays to Elzy’s 38. They had 490 yards of total offense and 28 first downs. The Tigers ran for 317 yards and passed for 173.

Winona got on the scoreboard in the first period as quarterback Chase Richardson scored from three yards out. Aubrey Bailey booted the first of his five PATs on the night.

Richardson raced in from the 17-yard line in the second quarter, and sophomore tailback Zaishun Nash scored on an eight-yard run for a 21-0 lead. Nash got his second rushing TD from 19 yards out to give Winona its 28-0 lead at the break.

Richardson hooked up with Kam’ron Robinson in the third frame on a 45-yard TD strike. Elzy scored its lone touchdown later in the period. In the fourth, Richardson scored on a 13-yard run.

Richardson was 13-of-19 for 173 yards with one TD and an interception. He also ran for 130 yards on 14 carries.

Nash had 21 carries for 170 yards. Robinson had six catches for 110 yards, and Tristin Purnell had two receptions for 17 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, A’jerrian Garrett had four solos, four assists and two tackles for loss. Tyler Lockhart had five solos, one assist, one sack and six stops for loss.

Eric Boone had one solo and three assists, and Jordan Leech had three solo stops. Jakorian Eskridge, Javien Jackson and Keshawn Brown had two assisted tackles and a sack apiece. Fred Clark also had two assisted tackles. Trey Cox had an interception.