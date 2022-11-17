The Winona High School girls and boys’ cross-country teams competed in the State 3A meet held Nov. 7 at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.

The Lady Tigers finished 11th overall with a team score of 286 points. Amy Coburn had the top finish for Winona as she placed 50th with a time of 29:54.2 Merry Coburn was 57th in 31:29.8, and Anna Beth Walton was 59th in 31:46.2. Bella Durham came in 76th in 36:56.0, and Bailey Holly was 80th in 38:56.3.

The Winona boys placed 13th overall with a team total of 372 points. Nathan Henson had the best finish as he was 57th in 23:23.1. Thomas Rosamond was 74th in 24:34.5, and Aidan Windham was 79th in 25:21.0.

Ahmaud Seawood was 85th in 26:32.0, and Bryce Kilcrease was 89th in 26:59.9. Ben Rosamond finished 93rd in 28:06.90, and Ledger Ragland was 97th in 29:38.