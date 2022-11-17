Carroll Academy picked up two wins on the basketball courts, sweeping visiting North Sunflower.

The Carroll girls doubled up North Sunflower, winning 66-33 while Noah Beck poured in 31 points as the boys won 57-33.

Carroll lost its other game last week, falling 49-36 to Starkville Academy. The Rebels did not play the Volunteers in a boys’ game.

Carroll was schedule to return to play as they host Kirk Academy on Tuesday. After the Thanksgiving break, Carroll will host Regents School on Monday, Nov. 28 and then play at Kirk Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Carroll girls 66, North Sunflower 33

The Lady Rebels used a big second half to pull away from North Sunflower.

Carroll led 10-7 at the end of the first and then 23-19 at the half. But Carroll kicked it in gear in the second half and outscored North Sunflower 19-9 in the third and 24-5 in the fourth.

Bella Carter led Carroll with 23 points while Madelyn Singleton had 10 points. Carlie Hoover and Anna Laken Taylor each had nine points apiece while Meri Brynn Reeves had eight points.

Carroll boys 57, North Sunflower 33

The Rebels overcame a slow start and rolled in the middle two period to take a 24-point win over North Sunflower.

Carroll trailed 10-6 at the end of the first but then outscored North Sunflower 25-4 in the second and led 31-14. Carroll continued to pull away and outscored North Sunflower 20-8 in the third to lead 51-22. North Sunflower took the fourth period 11-6 for the final margin.

Noah Beck got off to a good start with a game-high 31 points while Mathis Beck scored 13 points. Landon Grantham and Brennan Blaylock each had six points apiece.

Starkville Academy girls 49, Carroll 36

The Lady Volunteers outscored the Lady Rebels in three of the four periods and took a 13-point win last week.

Starkville jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the first period before Carroll took the second period 7-6 and trailed 24-18 at the half. Starkville continued to pull away in the second half and outscored Carroll 13-7 in the third and 12-11 in the fourth.

Meri Brynn Reeves led Carroll with 16 points while Anna Laken Taylor had nine points and Ann Shelby Whitworth scored seven points.