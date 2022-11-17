The Winona High School girls’ basketball team picked up a 38-37 win over Ethel High School on Nov. 10 to improve to 1-2 on the season.

The Lady Tigers led 8-4 after one, 17-13 at the half and 31-26 after the third period.

Jayla Campbell led the way with a team-high 22 points. Ta’nhya Knight tacked on 10 points.

In the boys’ game, Ethel nipped the Tigers 43-40. Ethel led 18-4 after one, 27-11 at the half and 35-24 after the third. Winona mounted a comeback with a 16-8 run in the fourth.

KD Topps had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Darrion Crawford had 11 points, three assists and three steals. Cameron Bibbs tacked on eight points and five rebounds.

Winona, which played at Calhoun City Tuesday, entertains French Camp Thursday. The game with Coffeeville slated for Nov. 22 has been moved to Nov. 29.