J.Z. George’s season came to a halt as Eupora High School claimed a 37-12 win last Friday night in Eupora in the second round of the North 2A playoffs.

The Jags end their season at 7-4 overall. The Eagles advance to the third round where they will face Northside in the third round.

“We played hard and had a good game plan to give ourselves a chance,” said J.Z. George head coach Rusty Smith. “Our kids battled. That’s what we asked of them.”

Eupora only led 14-6 at the half but put up two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the third for a 30-6 advantage headed to the final period.

J.Z. George got a TD pass of 10 yards from JT Mann to Keiyhaun Wilks in the second period.

In the fourth, Mann threw to Shamarion Applewhite from two yards out.

Mann was 7-of-15 for 130 yards. Wilks had four catches for 100 yards. Jakolbie Cobbins had 91 yards rushing on six carries, and Applewhite finished with 75 yards on 10 tries.

Jeremy Rias finished with 13 tackles in his final game in a Jaguar uniform. Wilks, a senior, had 10 tackles.

This is the third straight season the Jaguars have been eliminated from the second round of the playoffs.