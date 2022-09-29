Two men waived their preliminary hearing before Judge Alan D. Lancaster Thursday morning in Winona Municipal Court.

Casey Dodds and Herman Gibson both waived their preliminary hearings on two unrelated charged. Dobbs was charged with trespassing and felony possession of a controlled substance. Judge Alan D. Lancaster said the incident happened at the Hitching Post where Dodds and another woman, whose case for trespassing was dismissed, were in a room that they did not rent.

Dobbs, represented by public defender Payne Horan, plead guilty to trespassing and waived the preliminary hearing.

Gibson was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and domestic violence. Gibson plead guilty to the domestic violence and received 10 days in jail, with eight suspended and given credit for two days time served. His charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana was remanded to the file, and he waived the preliminary hearing for the firearm.