The following indictments were handed down by the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Alexis Easterwood was indicted for two counts of aggravated assault.

Charles Guess was indicted for grand larceny more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Keith Bland was indicted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Robert Coach was indicted burglary of a building other than a dwelling

Eddie Green was indicted for aggravated assault.

Shymera Hardy was indicted for false pretense.

Kenny Cogbill was indicted for felony fleeing law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.

Alex Cockrell was indicted for possession of weapon by a felon.

Brandon Bush was indicted for possession of two or more but less than 10 dosage units of meth.

Charles Curry was indicted for possession of cocaine a schedule II controlled substance, .10 grams or more but less than two grams.

Justin Palmertree was indicted for possession of more than two grams but less than 10 grams meth. Palmertree also has a sentence enhancement for second or subsequent offender.

Braylon Horton was indicted for false pretense.

Robert Crowder was indicted for taking a motor vehicle valued more than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Bryan Kirk Gray was indicted for manufacturing marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams, aggravated trafficking tetrahydrocannibol, possession of 10 dosage units or more but less than 20 dosage units methlenedioxymethamphetamine, trafficking of psilocybin, Trafficking of lysergic acid diethylamide.

Jermy Braxton Ford, was indicted for three counts of burglary of an automobile.

Jabari Owens was indicted for burglary of an automobile.

Ronnie Reed was indicted for possession of more than two grams or more but less than 10 grams meth.

Terrance Woods was indicted for felony DUI.

Jahkel Saffold, Jarmarkhlis Latarian Jones, Katterrian Purnell and Charles Fleming, were all indicted for possession of more than two grams but less than 10 grams of cocaine, possession of 10 dosage units or more but less than 20 dosage units of fentanyl, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Jones was also indicted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.