Be sure to come by during the month of February, tell us why you love the library and register for our prizes. In celebration of Black History Month, we have displays on not only Black History, but black authors, and a display of African American movies as well. We also have Black History activity packets for children.

The week of February 28 – March 4, we will be having Pokemon Week. Kid and teen Pokemon trainers come visit us to see which pokemon are available. Catch them all and be entered for a drawing to take a legendary Pokemon home, while supplies last. You can also play Pokemon Go on your mobile device while you’re here. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at Winona-Montgomery County Library. We hope to see you soon!

New Books

• Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II by Daniel James Brown; A New York Times bestseller, a gripping World War II saga of patriotism and resistance, focusing on four Japanese American men and their families, and the contributions and sacrifices that they made for the sake of the nation.

• Fodor’s Travel California: The Best Road Trips by Fodor Travel Guides; Whether you want to drive the Pacific Coast Highway, camp in a national park, or explore the Mojave Desert, the local Fodor’s travel experts in California are here to help! Fodor’s California guidebook is packed with maps, carefully curated recommendations, and everything else you need to simplify your trip-planning process and make the most of your time.

• Lightning in a Mirror by Jayne Ann Krentz; The final installment in the chilling Fogg Lake trilogy.

• One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner; From Gardner comes a chilling thriller about a young man gone missing in the wilderness of Wyoming…and the secrets uncovered by the desperate effort to find him.

• Targeted by Stephen Hunter; Hunter returns with a taut, white-knuckled thriller featuring master sniper Bob Lee Swagger as he protects a group of political hostages during a perilous standoff.

• The Horsewoman by James Patterson and Mike Lupica; Emotions rule us all—and turn two women’s lives into a ride they can barely control in this entertaining, riveting page-turner.

• The Last House on the Street by Diane Chamberlain; A community’s past sins rise to the surface when two women, a generation apart, find themselves bound by tragedy and an unsolved, decades-old mystery.

• The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis; Instant New York Times Best Seller! Davis returns with a tantalizing novel about the secrets, betrayal, and murder within one of New York City's most impressive Gilded Age mansions.

• The Missing Sister by Lucinda Riley; From Riley comes the latest installment in the epic multimillion-selling series, The Seven Sisters. The story of Merope, the missing sister, is waiting to be told .

• Quicksilver by Dean Koontz; Koontz takes a surprising and exhilarating road trip with a man in pursuit of his strange past mile by frightening mile.

• Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins; Instant New York Times and USA Today bestseller, from Hawkins comes a deliciously wicked gothic suspense novel, set on an isolated Pacific Island with a dark history, one Island, six visitors, countless secret.

• Ever Constant by Tracie Peterson and Kimberley Woodhouse; She's always determined to be the stable, reliable one. But now her commitment may destroy her.

• The Fields by Erin Young; Some things don't stay burie.

• Beyond Keto: Burn Fat, Heal Your Gut, and Reverse Disease with a Mediterranean-Keto Lifestyle by Don Colbert, M.D.; Diets like Keto and Mediterranean are great, but now there’s something better! This book will empower you to lose weight, heal your gut, and reverse disease with information and recipes for a healthy, low-carb, anti-inflammatory lifestyle.

• Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brene Brown; #1 New York Times Bestseller, Brown gives us the language and tools to access a universe of new choices and second chances—a universe where we can share and steward the stories of our bravest and most heartbreaking moments with one another in a way that builds connection.

New Large Print

• The Family You Make by Jill Shalvis

• Return to Virgin River by Robyn Carr

• As Dawn Breaks by Dawn Breslin

• The Shepard’s Wife by Angela Hunt

• A Stranger’s Game by Colleen Coble

• The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

• A Deep Divide by Kimberly Woodhouse

• A Midnight Dance by Joanna Davidson Politano

• A Man of Honor (The Prequel to A Woman of Substance) by Barbara Taylor Bradford

• Invisible by Danielle Steel

• A Season on the Wind by Suzanne Woods Fisher

New DVDs:

• Clifford the Big Red Dog

• Birds Like US