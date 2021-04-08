I love a good brunch. Brunch leaves the menu wide open to all kinds of food.

When I think of brunch I think of an abundance of texture and flavor. I love recipes that are light and filled with fruits and veggies. They are even better when the ingredients come out of your garden.

I thought I'd share with you some of my favorite brunch dishes. I hope you enjoy these.

Chickpea Salad

2 1/4 cups diced cucumbers, partially peeled

1 cup diced, seeded tomato

1/4 cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and pepper, to taste

15 ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Combine all the ingredients together and toss well.

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

1 spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeds removed...

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

1 cup (8 ounces) 1 percent cottage cheese

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons seasoned dry bread crumbs

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 13x 9 baking dish and a baking sheet with nonstick spray. Place the squash, cut side down, on the sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a sharp knife. With a fork, scrape the squash strands into a large bowl.

Meanwhile, warm the oil in a medium skillet set over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and basil. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the onion is soft. Add the tomatoes. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the mixture is dry.

To the bowl with the squash, add the cottage cheese, mozzarella, parsley, salt, and the onion mixture. Stir to mix. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and bread crumbs.

Bake for 30 minutes, or until bubbly and heated through.

Summer Corn Salad

2 cans of whole kernel corn

2 large tomatoes, diced

1 bunch of green onions, chopped

3 tablespoon of mayo (I use Blue Plate mayonnaise)

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, toss together the corn (drained), tomatoes, onion, mayo, salt and pepper. Chill until serving. May have to add mayo to your taste.

Ham, Cheese and Tomato Quiche

1 (9 inch) pie crust, uncooked (Pillsbury frozen pie crust)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup evaporated milk

3 eggs

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 fresh medium sized tomato, chopped

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1 cup ham, cooked and chopped

1/8 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Pierce unbaked pie shell several times with a fork. Add ham, tomato, cheese, and onion to pie shell. Whisk together flour, eggs, milk, salt, pepper and spices until smooth as you can get it. Pour over ingredients in pie shell. Bake in preheated 375 degree oven for 50 to 55 minutes. Makes about six to eight servings.

Lemon Delight

1 stick butter - melted

1 cup flour

1 1/2 cup pecans - chopped (reserve 3/4 cup for topping)

1 16-ounce container Cool Whip

8 oz. cream cheese - softened

1 cup sugar

2 boxes lemon instant pudding - regular size (made to directions and refrigerated)

Making 4 layers in a 9 x 13 glass dish

First layer: butter, flour and 3/4 cup pecans mixed together and pressed into the bottom of glass dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 - 15 min until light brown. COOL completely.

Second layer: cream cheese, sugar and 1 cup Cool Whip. Blend until creamy and spread over first layer.

Third layer: Lemon pudding (made to box directions) spread evenly over second layer.

Fourth layer: extra Cool Whip spread evenly over third layer and topped with remaining pecans.

Cover and refrigerate for several hours before serving.