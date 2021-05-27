A Kilmichael man is facing multiple felony charges for his alleged involvement in a series of events which occurred Monday, May 24.

Calvin Robinson, 39, of Kilmichael was arrested and charged with felony motor vehicle theft by the Winona Police Department and is facing charges in the Town of Kilmichael and Webster County.

According to Captain Dan Herod, chief investigator with the Winona Police Department, Winona police were alerted of a motor vehicle theft which occurred at Pilot Truck Stop in Winona in the early morning hours Monday. Herod said a 2017 Ford F-150 had been reported stolen.

“The investigation led us to Grenada where someone used debit cards belonging to the truck’s owner in two different stores,” Herod said.

Later that afternoon, one of the stolen debit cards was used in Greenlee’s Shoprite. Herod said one of the employees recognized the name on the card and was under the belief the card was stolen. Kilmichael Chief of Police Barry Gregg was notified, and he spotted the stolen vehicle. When he attempted to pull over the truck, the driver did not yield and a pursuit ensued heading east on Highway 82 toward Webster County.

Herod said officers from multiple agencies pursued the vehicle – Kilmichael Police Department, Winona Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Eupora Police Department, and Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

“The pursuit reached speeds over 100 miles-per-hour,” Herod said. “It went east on Highway 82. Three or four miles east of Eupora, the vehicle turned onto a county road and wrecked at an intersection off Mount Moriah Road in Webster County.”

Herod said a foot pursuit followed, but officers eventually took the suspect into custody.

“I would like to thank all the agencies involved,” Herod said. “It was a good example of teamwork between multiple agencies.”