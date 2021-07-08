Mrs. Karen Gatlin Harper, of Fulton, formerly of Greenwood, 53, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo

Funeral services were held Monday, July 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in the Winona Garden of Memory. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Rev. Ben Raper officiated the service. Pallbearers were Dave McDaniel, Bryan Gatlin, Hunter Harper, Thomas Costilow, Lanny Brown, and Holland Heath.

Mrs. Harper was born February 7, 1968, to Wash Lavertt and Joyce Carpenter Gatlin. She attended college at Wood Junior in Mathiston. She was a member of North Carrollton Baptist Church and volunteered with VBS at North Greenwood Baptist Church.

Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Walter Lee Harper III of Fulton; daughter, Anna Joyce Sanders of Greenwood; sons, Michael Wade Sanders (Deana) of Blue Springs and Paul Dylan Sanders of Tupelo; mother, Joyce Carpenter Gatlin of Greenwood; brother, Darrell Lavertt Gatlin (Jamie Lynn) of McCarley; stepdaughter, Hayley Harper Browning of Charleston; stepson, Hunter Lee Harper of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.