In one of the most exciting endings that football can offer, Louisville kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to edge out Mendenhall 17-14 and reclaim the Class 4A State Championship.

At the same time, the Wildcats maintained their rich football tradition as they have now won 11 state championship titles, having never lost in any of their appearances.

“I wasn’t going to be the first coach to come here and lose it,” Louisville coach Tyrone Shorter said. “I told our guys that it wasn’t about us, it wasn’t about me, it wasn’t about them, but it’s about the tradition of the program. For me, to be a part of all of those hall of fame coaches that came through, we just wanted to continue the build the tradition of the program. It means a lot.”

The game itself was decided in the final three minutes as Mendenhall trailed Louisville 14-6. The Tigers tied it up as Mendenhall quarterback Tayton James found Marcus Allen for a 26-yard touchdown. James then hit Allen, then converted the needed 2-point conversion as Allen made a leaping grab for the ball.

The Tiger defense then came up with a needed stop, which gave Mendenhall a chance to win the game with 58 seconds left; however, Allen fumbled the ball away after Lousiville’s Gabriel Moore forced it out, and Ja’cari Owens recovered it.

After two big plays and two timeouts, Lousiville kicker Ceidrick Hunt kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal.

“We have been here before,” James said. “I had confidence in our kids. I told the kids earlier in the week that it might come down to a field goal, but I didn’t really believe that. “I had all the confidence in Ceidrick and that field goal team.”

Louisville took a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter after taking advantage of short field position. On the opening drive, the Wildcats drove 58 yards on 13 plays and scored on a 2-yard run from Kendon Sanders. Sanders, who also led Louisville with 13 tackles, was named the game’s MVP.

After forcing a quick three and out, Louisville started its next drive on Mendenhall’s 33-yard line. Six plays later, Nigel Anderson scored on a 7-yard run to extend the Wildcats’ lead.

The Tigers managed to get on the board after putting together an 11-play, 76-yard scoring drive after James connected with Walter Owens, who made a one-handed catch for a 5-yard touchdown. A missed PAT made the score 14-6 just before the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second half, Mendenhall looked to get on the board as the Tigers drove 44 yards on 11 plays to get inside Louisville’s 10-yard line. However, on fourth and five, James underthrew a wide-open Nicholas Williams to kill the drive.

Prior to the last three minutes in the fourth quarter, Mendenhall also had another chance to score but failed to score on the fourth and goal. Louisville quarterback Keyarrion Jackson led the Wildcats in offense as he was 15 of 29 and threw for 134 yards.

For Mendenhall, James was 15 of 24 and threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Mendenhall ends the season 13-2 and records its third state runner-up in school history.

Louisville state title is its first since 2018. The Wildcats finish the year 14-1 and close the season on a 13-game winning streak.

Follow @PineBeltSPORTS on Twitter for updates on all MHSAA Football State Championship games.