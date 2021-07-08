For many college sports fans, your team winning a national championship may only come once-in-a-lifetime. On June 30, the Mississippi State Diamond Dawgs baseball team defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 9-0 to win the first national title in the school’s history.

State fans are beaming with pride, because for the next 365 days – or until the next trip to Omaha – the Bulldogs have the bragging rights and a title to defend. That title that will always be a part of school history, and a title some in the sports world didn’t believe Mississippi State would ever hold.

For State fans, winning the College World Series has been a bucket-list item. This wasn’t the first time that State made it to Omaha, even playing for the title in 2013. But, this time, the stars aligned in Omaha for the Bulldogs, with the Dawgs taking two games in a best of three series against favored Vanderbilt Commodores.

Cori Bailey’s late father, Mike Hathcock, was a huge Mississippi State fan. Bailey said that her father and her brother, Clint Hathcock, went to two College World Series in the 1980s and 1990s, but she never got the chance to go with her father.

“My mom always said she regretted not going with him. So, when they went [to Omaha] this time we all decided to go as a family. There was about 12 of us that went,” she said.

Bailey said the Hathcock side of the family boast huge State fans.

“I broke my daddy’s heart when I went to Ole Miss,” she said.

Bailey said her family bleeds maroon, and her brother’s bedroom was papered in Mississippi State wallpaper.

“My daddy’s golf cart had Mississippi State on it, and was in State colors. After I graduated, my parents attended the games, and for the past eight years, they were season ticket holders. We’ve always been State supporters,” she said.

Bailey said her mother still has the cowbell that her father made while at Holmes Community College in the 1970s, and for their honeymoon, her parents attended a State game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

“My mom never lets [the cowbell] out of her sight. It’s her most prized possession, and she doesn’t let it out the house because she doesn’t want something to happen to it,” she said.

She said her parents even went to the Senior Bowl when former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott played in the bowl.

For Bailey’s family, seeing State win the national championship was very sentimental.

“My brother cried, because it was something that he and my dad shared together.”

Bailey said although Omaha didn’t allow cowbells to clang, the feeling in the stadium was electrifying. “It’s hard to put into words. It’s like the experience at Davis Wade Stadium -- it’s something to experience. State fans are a family, and after being there for a week and seeing them win, the feeling that was in the stadium is something that is hard to put in words,” she said.

As the Hathcock Bulldog legacy continues, Bailey said two of her three children are State fans also.

“To be able to experience it with them, I also get teary-eyed. It was a special moment,” she said. “I’ve said Hail State more than I have in 20 years, so I’ll say Hail State one more time!”

Jill White described watching the Bulldogs in the College World Series as one of the best times.

“It was electric! It was awesome!” White said.

She said she and her family are die-hard fans and alumnus of Mississippi State. So, this win and the bragging rights that come along with it, are worth all of the stress.

She said there were points where she was worried, but she didn’t get discouraged.

“I held my breath. And then, I was like ‘Okay, let’s do this!’” She said.

White said she and her husband don’t always attend every game, but those that they can’t attend, her son and his fiancée go in their stead.

“But we are big supporters of the Bulldogs. I graduated from State,” she said.

White said for her, especially being an alumna, it was a wonderful experience in Omaha and winning the national championship is the cherry on the top. She also said there are a few local State fans in heaven that are rejoicing after the win as well.

“They are die-hard fans that I know wished would’ve been able to see it, but couldn’t. People like Billy Howell, Greg Dees, Jack Cristall, the voice of Mississippi State, but I know they were cheering them on in heaven,” White said.

For State fans, there have been moments when their athletic programs have been so close to winning a national title – like the Women’s Basketball team under former coach Vic Schaffer – but they did not bring home the trophy. This time, the stars aligned for State to bring it home, and for Dan Herod, it was an absolute joy to see.

He said that he’d watched the entire series and to see it go in State’s favor felt really good.

“I’ve been a die-hard State fan all my life,” Herod said. “We’ve been to the nationals two times in girls’ basketball and in baseball in 2013, and we’ve always been so close and have come up short,” he said.

This time, the Bulldogs came out on top.

“The guy that Vanderbilt had that stated pitching [Kumar Rocker], we haven’t beat him when we’ve faced him. It’s only so many times you can face someone before you figure them out. And I could see we were beginning to figure them out. I had a really good feeling about [the final] game. And our pitcher had been very good his last three or four starts,” he said.

If you know anything about the Mississippi State fan base, win, lose or draw they are traveling to cheer on the Bulldogs with their cowbells a-clanging.

“Our fan base as always traveled well. There were 23,000 people in that stadium, and I bet you 20,000 were State fans,” he said. “It felt good to see things go our way.”

He said what made it even sweeter was to see Coach Ron Polk, who is synonymous for building Mississippi State’s program to its current level. Polk is Mississippi State’s athletic director who was once a player for the Mississippi State Baseball team, and seeing him celebrate the win was more exhilarating.

“I enjoyed seeing it,” Herod said.

White said after the win, she slept well.

“I slept like a log!” She said laughing.

White said they didn’t to get to see the parade Friday, but it’s still an exhilarating feeling.

“Hail State! Go Bulldogs, and we are national champs!” White said.

For Keith Ferguson, Dean Ferguson, and Ann Ferguson, cheering on the Bulldogs in Omaha was a trip of a lifetime. None of the three had ever been to Omaha, and for Keith it brought back happy memories of his childhood.

“My dad worked the farm and he couldn’t get off, so my mom [Ann Ferguson] took me to all my little league games when I was playing. Even in high school to some extent, he got to come to the home games but most of the away games she was there,” he said.

He said his mom told him that if State went to Omaha, she wanted to go.

Ferguson said when State played Texas in the regionals, his son, Dean, 7, was playing in the Grand Slam All Star State Tournament in Caledonia. However, because of the rain, the Winona All-Star team didn’t get to play, and were forced to return to Caledonia the following weekend.

He said State lost the first game and won the second against Texas. Ferguson said after the win, his mom called him, and asked if they’re going to Omaha.

“I said ‘You really wanna go, we’re gonna find a way to go,’” Ferguson said.

On the afternoon of Sunday, June 27, the trio set out on the long drive to Omaha.

He said after seeing the first game and the bad Inning State had, he wondered if State would be able to pull it off.

“I think there were seven runs in the inning and only three were earned,” he said.

Ferguson said it brought back of memories of 2013 when State went to Championship Series and went two and out against UCLA. But, when State won the second game and evened the series, he knew that it was winner takes all.

That final game of the series is one that he’ll never forget nor will his mom or his son, Dean.

“It was electric. We knew we had a great chance of winning. We wanted a strike out, but the Vanderbilt player bunted it,” he said.

The ball went to third, and it was caught by the Bulldogs and thrown for an out.

“We didn’t realize it until we saw all of the players storm the mound,” he said.

And like so many Bulldog fans watching the milestone moment, he was brought to tears.

“It was emotional. In all the years that we’ve gone to the College World Series -- I think it’s been like 12 teams -- we finally got one,” he said. “And I wasn’t the only one who was in tears. There were grown men all around me crying, and five minutes later, we were high-fiving. We had to get those emotions out. It was the one of the most joyful experiences of my life.”

And for him, the people he got to experience it with, made it so much sweeter.

“[My mom’s] been to a couple of games, but nothing on the big stage. It was a real special trip,” he said. “If you ever get the chance, even if your team isn’t playing, if you ever get the chance to take your mom or your kid, do it. It’s an awesome experience. It’s a 13 to 15 hour drive -- it’s a long way, but it’s worth every minute. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been trying for five years in different sports, it’s been a long time coming.”

Monique Cooley, Mary Courtney Self, and Gwendolyn Smith-Booker, all teachers at Grenada Middle School, taught summer school, and on the last day of summer school, they set out for Omaha.

“Of course, we had to watch the first game before hitting the road, traveling to the final two games of the College World Series. The entire trip completely aligned itself to work for us. From traveling, to expenses, to the dreaded game 3 ticket search, to winning it all; it seemed as if we were truly meant to be there, especially so that MC could see her little brother Bulldog go at it one last time,” Cooley said.

For Mary Courtney Self, the sister of Mississippi State baseball player Riley Self, she said she wanted to see as many games as she could to see her brother’s last season. She said her brother had a career-ending injury during a weekend series, but she still went occasionally to support him and the Bulldogs.

They said watching their Dawgs win, it was an indescribable feeling, but Self said for her, it was a feeling she will never forget.

“It’s honestly so hard to describe because it’s still so surreal. I’ve been watching my brother play ball for over 18 years. I’ve loved every minute of it, but to see him achieve something so big is absolutely incredible. A lot of tears were shed,” Self said. “I’ll never be able to express just how proud of him I am. Riley is still over the moon and can’t believe this dream come true!”

Cooley said, “I don’t know that I can even put that moment into words. The stadium felt like home from the beginning, but watching the last play made our fans absolutely explode. Everyone in maroon was screaming, high-fiving, hugging, or throwing popcorn in the air as we all celebrated. I felt like the entire State of Mississippi (except TSUN) won in that moment, and we were all proud of our Dawgs!”

For Booker, it was her first experience at a State game, and she got one she won’t forget. There were no cowbells allowed, but it was the energy of State fans that set the stadium’s atmosphere.

“The cowbells were not allowed at the game, but the fans did not allow that to stop them. The ‘Vandy whistler’ was drowned out by the roar of the crowd. It was not the least bit overwhelming. In fact, the atmosphere was almost poetic as fans became family through the love of the team,” Booker said. “I’ve been to sporting events for other teams and have followed State sports from afar; however, this was my first experience in the stands for a Bulldog event. The laidback atmosphere and camaraderie of fans was very welcoming. More so than the game itself, getting to take part in the Self’s family unforgettable adventure was a blessing. The love they have for Riley and the Bulldogs is beyond comparison.”

Self said because of the unpredictability of baseball, she was nervous, but once State got on the board, State fans held the momentum.

“I was nervous, like I am every game. Baseball is such an unpredictable sport because it could literally go either way at any time. As soon as the game started and we got our first run, it was hard to feel like we wouldn’t pull it out because of the energy the MSU fans set. We lit up the stadium and held that momentum through the end of the game,” Self said.

For Wilton Neal, getting to see his grandson, Riley Self, accomplish a goal that so many teams will never experience was a proud moment. Self, a relief pitcher for State, hurt his elbow and didn’t get to play in the game.

However, Self remained on the team as the first base coach. Neal said Self has always had a love for Mississippi State and wanted to do whatever he could to help the team. He said when Self was told he could stay on as the first base coach or sit out a season and come back and play, he told his grandson to read Proverbs 3:5-6.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.”

“I told him to go what God was leading him to do,” Neal said. “I said “They must like you there and like what you do and how you encourage the players or they wouldn’t have offered it to you [to coach first base]. We actually got to see him more than we did when he played.”

He said Self had the biggest smile on his face after the win. “It made it all worthwhile,” he said.

Neal said he didn’t get to go to Omaha to watch his grandson coach the game of a lifetime, but he was proud to see the excitement on his face as the Bulldogs pulled out the win.

“I’m very proud of him,” Neal said.

He said that he told Self that if he made the decision to leave, it would leave a hole in the team. “His name was recognized with the team. The players and spectators knew him. The kids loved him and Riley took the time to sign every last autograph. He took the time with them,” he said.

He said he’s thankful that Self made the decision to stay. “One day, after they’d finished the season, I texted him and told him ‘There was no way you would have ever known that the team would be in the position it is right now, or maybe you did know. Maybe you knew the heartbeat of the team. The tick of it and how hungry they were. That they were hungrier than ever before. A lot of people were depending on them to get it done and they got it done.”

“Riley coined the phrase “Dawgs win again” and at the ceremony they had, he spoke and told them that he was thankful for the opportunity to play and he ended it by saying ‘One last time from 1-4, Dawgs win again!”