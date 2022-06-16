A Grenada man was bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury for a charge of murder and aggravated assault in two separate and unrelated cases.

Usher Sawyer, III, 65 of Grenada, went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster on June 9 in Winona Municipal Court. Sawyer was charged with murder and aggravated assault. Sawyer told the court he retained Carlos Moore as his lawyer, but acting prosecutor Jennifer Adams-Williams said Moore’s office told her they hadn’t spoken to Sawyer. Lancaster appointed Lee Bailey to serve as public defender. Taking both cases separately, the first case was a domestic violence-aggravated assault. The victim testified that on June 3, at her home on Freeman Street, Sawyer pushed her and hit her in the head with a .45 caliber pistol. She said Sawyer also held her head under bath water in an attempt to drown her.

Sawyer, who insisted on taking the stand despite Bailey’s advice, said that he didn’t hit her in the head. He did admit to having more than one .45 caliber pistol.

“Did you hold her head under water?” Bailey asked, to which Sawyer replied “yes.”

“Why?” Bailey asked. Sawyer told Bailey that the victim was lying about two men who had been at her home. Lancaster stopped Sawyer and told him that he found probable cause to bind him over.

“I already told the police that. I can’t turn around and lie now,” Sawyer said. Lancaster increased Sawyer’s bond in the case from $25,000 to $100,000.

Then, the court held a preliminary hearing for Sawyer’s charge of murder in connection with the death of Kevin Beckom.

Chief Roshaun Daniels said they received a report of a shooting at 209 Cameron Street. He said when officers arrived, they found Beckom on the porch. He said MedStat determined there were no vital signs, and Coroner Alan Pratt pronounced Beckom dead at the scene.

A witness at the scene testified that Sawyer came to the home to see Beckom. The witness said all three of them talked, and Sawyer asked Beckom to come outside so he could pay him for work he’d done. The witness added that’s when Sawyer shot Beckom. He said the two never had an altercation.

The witness said after the shooting, Sawyer fled the scene in a black Lexus.

Daniels testified that it appears to have been no connection between Beckom’s death and the domestic violence case. He said the Grenada Police Department picked up Sawyer a short time after the shooting. They found a .45 caliber pistol on the kitchen counter, and the live rounds in the gun matched the casings that were found at the scene.