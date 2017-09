GRENADA – Last Friday night’s contest between Carroll Academy and Kirk Academy was a defensive battle from the start. The low-scoring match-up was far from uneventful, with a last minute interception return for the win that had the Rebel faithful biting their nails.

The Rebels came out on top with a 14-6 victory over the Raiders.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0