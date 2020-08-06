Hello! My name is Joyce Meek Yates, and it is with great excitement that I announce my candidacy for the Mississippi State Senate, District 15, seat. This special election will fill the vacancy resulting from Senator Gary Jackson’s resignation and will be held on September 22, 2020.

I am running because I want to see our great state flourish in family life, economics, education, health care, faith, and freedom. I truly believe that working together is the key to solving today’s most pressing issues. I believe in the dignity of elected officials, the passions of people in business, the building of new jobs and careers, and the power of gaining knowledge through education.

As a professor, director, and mentor in education and health, I know without a doubt teachers do make a difference in shaping the lives of their students. Through these experiences, I have been fortunate to serve and create policies on numerous committees in local, state, and national settings in health and education. These opportunities have equipped me to serve you as a public official.

Furthermore, I cherish and embrace family and family values. My husband, Bill, and I were raised in Webster County and have lived here all our lives. We have three children and eight grandchildren who have enriched our lives immensely. Most importantly, I have relied on my faith every day and today’s uncertainty is no exception.

I am certainly no politician. Rather, I am your next-door neighbor and friend—someone who wants to serve and be your voice in Jackson.

#Yates4Senate