With last Friday’s win over Humphreys County, the Winona Tigers earned the District 3-3A championship in the winner-take-all match-up. Winona defeated Humphreys County 34-8. Pictured are (front row, from left) Jekeyvion Burnley, Danarius Robinson, Robert Cross, Robert McMath, Dadarion Small, Deriaun Townsend, Dennis Turner, Khristian Williams, Ja’Mes Bays, Irvie Bays, J.J. Burt, K. D. Topps, (second row) Marlonzo Small, Christopher Schneider, Chase Richardson, Toi Allen, Fred Clark, Jeremy Saffold, Kamron Robinson, Trey Cox, Ahmaud Seawood, T.J. Forrest, Kirven McCrory, (third row) Jemarius Sanders, Chance Richardson, Noah Durham, Dee Skinner, Taylor Williams, Markeyvion Kirkwood, Eric Boone, Griffin Faulkner, Caleb Fisk, Jordan Leech, Aubrey Bailey, Javien Jackson, (fourth row) Alex Blaylock, Ashton Forrest, Cole Cochran, Cohlton Triplett, Timothy Gross, Zachary Jefcoat, Javan Shavers, Braylon Holmes, Connor Helms, Nate Henson, Jacob Brannon, Javarious Guess, Izavion Guess, (fifth row) Devontae Bays,