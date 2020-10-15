I am still going through some of my wonderful recipes that are old but still delicious and used today. Some of the older recipes become a staple on many tables for the holidays or Sunday supper. I hope you are enjoying them. I'd love to hear for you to share any of your best recipes.

I hope you have a wonderful week.

Traditional Carrot Salad

3 to 4 cups freshly grated carrots (from 4 to 6 medium-sized carrots)

1/2 to 1 cup raisins (regular, golden, Craisins or a mix)

1 large apple, (peeled or not, your preference) cored and chopped

1/4 to 1/3 cup mayonnaise

Gently combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Hoppin' John

1/3 pound bacon, or 1 ham hock plus 2 tablespoons oil

1 celery stalk, diced

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 small green bell pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 pound dried black-eyed peas, about 1 1/4 cups

1 bay leaf

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 heaping teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Salt

2 cups long-grain rice

Scallions or green onions for garnish

Cook the celery, onion, green pepper base: If you are using bacon, cut it into small pieces and cook it slowly in a medium pot over medium-low heat. If you are using a ham hock, heat the oil in the pot.

Once the bacon is crispy (or the oil is hot if you are using a ham hock and not bacon), increase the heat to medium-high and add the celery, onion, and green pepper and sauté until they begin to brown, about 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, stir well and cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Cook the black-eyed peas and seasonings: Add the black-eyed peas, bay leaf, thyme and Cajun seasoning and cover with 4 cups of water. If you are using the ham hock, add it to the pot and bring to a simmer. Cook for an hour to an hour and a half, (less time or more depending on the freshness of the black-eyed peas) until the peas are tender (not mushy).

Serve: Serve the dish either by placing a ladle-full of black-eyed peas over steamed rice, or by mixing the two together in a large bowl. Garnish with chopped green onions. Serve with collard greens, kale, beet or turnip greens.

White Glove Soufflé

1 (14-oz.) package frozen chopped onions, thawed

24 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups grated parmesan cheese

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Drain chopped onions in a colander, then squeeze out any excess liquid. Put onions into a medium bowl. Add cream cheese, parmesan cheese, and mayonnaise and mix with a wooden spoon until well combined.

Transfer onion-cheese mixture to a 1-quart soufflé dish, smoothing top slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake dip until top is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve hot with corn chips or crackers, if you like.

Southern Pear Salad

1 can Pear Halves

3 teaspoons of mayonnaise (approximately)

3 teaspoons grated cheddar cheese

Maraschino Cherries, one for each pear half

Drain the juice from the pear halves. Discard the juice.

Grate the cheddar cheese if needed. Place pear halves on a serving plate.

Add a small dollop of the mayonnaise to each pear half. Sprinkle a small amount of cheese on top of the mayo.

Add a maraschino cherry to the top of the cheese and mayo. Serve cold.

Lazy Man Pie

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 large can fruit pie filling

1 stick of butter

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Melt 1 stick of butter in a 9-inchx13-inch casserole dish.

Mix flour, sugar, and milk. Pour in casserole over melted butter. Spoon fruit into the mixture, dotting fruit evenly throughout the mixture. Do not stir.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes until golden brown. Serve with vanilla ice cream.