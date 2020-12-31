New Year’s Day we always eat the traditional meal, pork, black eyed peas, corn bread and slaw. I thought I'd share some recipes for New Year’s Day and a couple for New Year’s Eve. This Hoppin' John recipe is the one I got out of the Commercial Appeal years ago. It's so easy, and delicious. I hope you enjoy it. I hope the new year brings us all blessings and happiness.

Pork Roast

3 to 5 pound pork shoulder or butt roast

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

2 large white onions cut into 2 inch chunks

1 pound baby carrots

1 1/2 pounds baby red potatoes

2 cups apple juice

1 sprig fresh rosemary

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Rub oil onto pork roast. In a small bowl, stir together salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Sprinkle seasoning mixture onto pork roast. Place fatty side up in a roasting pan or large cast iron dutch oven.

Roast, uncovered, in the 450 degree oven for 30 to 45 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and continue cooking an additional 1 hour.

Remove roast from oven and place the onion chunks, carrots, and potatoes around the meat. Pour apple juice on vegetables. Season vegetables with salt and pepper. Place rosemary sprig on top.

Cook an additional 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until vegetables are tender and meat shreds easily with a fork. Season vegetables with additional salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.

Slow cooker instructions: Season the roast as directed in step 2 of the recipe. Place the meat directly into a slow cooker. Add in all remaining ingredients and cook on low 8 hours.

Instant pot electric pressure cooker instructions: Follow this recipe as directed, but instead of searing and roasting the roast in a large pot, you'll do all of this in your pressure cooker. Sear the roast using the sear setting on your electric pressure cooker. Deglaze the pan with liquids, and add in vegetables. Cook on high pressure for 60 minutes, followed by a 15 minute natural release. Then, switch the release valve to the venting position. Remove lid once steam has stopped coming out.

Hoppin' John

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 15oz cans blackeyed peas, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup vegetable broth

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, minced

cooked rice

shredded white cheddar

hot sauce, optional

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, red pepper, and garlic. Saute' until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

Stir in blackeyed peas, broth, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cook 10 more minutes. Stir in green onions and parsley.

Serve on top of cooked rice and garnish with cheese. Add hot sauce if desired.

Stuffed celery

4 - 5 stalks celery - washed and dried

1 8 oz cream cheese - softened

1/4 cup bacon - chopped

1/2 cup cheddar cheese - grated

1 tablespoon fresh parsley - chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives - chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

3 dashes hot sauce

Instructions

Cut celery stalks in half and set aside. Using a food processor or hand held mixer, whip the cream cheese until smooth. Add in bacon, cheese, parsley, chives, salt, pepper and hot sauce. Pulse or blend until all ingredients are combined.

Using a small spoon, fill the celery "boat" with cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with addition chives and bacon if desired. Serve immediately!

Peach Bellini

2 medium sized peaches, peeled and diced

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Pinch of sugar

1 bottle Prosecco, champagne or dry sparkling wine

Puree peaches, water, lemon juice and sugar in a blender until smooth.

Fill a champagne flute a quarter full of the puree and then top off with Prosecco, champagne or sparkling wine.