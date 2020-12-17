My parents always liked to have their friends and neighbors over on Christmas Eve. We always had such a fun time.

The dining room table was always set with delicious homemade goodies. I thought I'd share some great recipes you could share with your family. Enjoy!

Easy Jalapeno Popper Bites

1 tube crescent rolls

1/2 pound bacon (or use the precooked packaged bacon)

3 jalapenos, seeded and diced

1 (8 oz) block of cream cheese, softened to room temperature

ranch dressing (optional), for serving

Preheat oven to 350F degrees.

Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Cook bacon, If you'd like, cut the bacon up in pieces and then cook it.

Cut up jalapenos. Be sure to remove seeds. (If you are sensitive to jalapenos, you may want to wear gloves while doing this).

Now begin separating your crescent rolls into triangle shapes.

On each triangle, put a small amount of cream cheese. I like a lot of cream cheese so I put about 1/2 tbsp. or so on each one.

Then put a piece of jalapeno, followed by some cooked bacon.

Roll them up into bundles. Just do your best to close all the seams so the cream cheese doesn't run out while baking.

Now place all your bundles on your baking sheet (seam side down). I usually only cook one set at a time.

Bake for about 12-15 minutes (or until golden brown).

Take them out and serve warm.

Warm Olive Artichoke Dip

1 12 oz. jar marinated artichokes drained and chopped

2 cups regular mayonnaise

1 cup Parmesan cheese grated

1 cup mozzarella cheese grated

1 cup California Black Ripe Olives drained and sliced

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes drained and chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil chopped, extra for garnish

2 heads roasted garlic see directions in post

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Mix all the above ingredients together.

Place in a baking dish

Bake for 20-30 minutes or until dip is heated through and the edges of golden brown and crispy.

Mississippi Sin Dip

24 oz cream cheese softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

8 oz chopped green chiles

2 cups cheddar cheese

16 oz sour cream

12 oz deli honey ham, very finely chopped

Preheat over to 250

Mix all ingredients together

Bake for 30 minutes 'til hot and bubbly

Serve with corn chips or any type of cracker you like.