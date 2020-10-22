For many municipalities this year, Halloween celebrations have been canceled. Some have even canceled door-to-door trick-or-treating due to COVID-19 concerns. In Montgomery County, two of its municipalities have done away with door-to-door trick-or-treating, however, alternative events are being planned to provide fun for local children.

The Town of Duck Hill and the City of Winona have both canceled door-to-door trick-or-treating because of COVID-19.

The Town of Kilmichael will have door-to-door trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31, that will end at 7 p.m. The town is asking for everyone should be off of the streets by 9 p.m.

Instead of holding its Harvest Festival for the third year in a row, the City of Winona will instead have a drive-thru candy giveaway. The event will be begin Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

Organizer Calbrina Ward-Woods said cars will take the same route as the parade route but enter Summit Street from Fairground Street to prevent traffic from backing up over Highway 51.

The Montgomery County Supervisors and the Winona Board of Aldermen will be at the intersection of Summit Street and Front Street, handing out Ziploc bags of candy. Woods said temperatures of the supervisors and aldermen will be taken on site prior to any contact with the public.

No one will be allowed to exit their vehicle during the drive-thru giveaway.

In Duck Hill, the Queens of Millennium Men are holding a trunk-or-treat at the old Duck Hill Elementary School on Saturday.

In Carroll County, Halloween will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31 in the Towns of Carrollton and North Carrollton. Once again, it seems that Trunk or Treat will be an option for Carroll County parents and with a community Trunk-or-Treat around the Carrollton Courthouse Square and down West Washington Street in front of Carrollton Baptist Church. This is a Halloween tradition in which cars get just as decked out as candy-seekers. Trunk or Treating will begin about 5 p.m.

The Town of Vaiden has canceled door-to-door trick-or-treating.