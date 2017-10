Winona Main Street and the City of Winona received the 2017 Mississippi Research-in-Action Award for the Pines Region at the Mississippi Governor’s Conference on Tourism last week. The award was for the postive campaign the Winona Main Street and the City of Winona initiated to get the two percent tourism tax passed in the city last summer. R

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0