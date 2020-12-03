Two stolen cars were recovered as a result of a joint investigation between the Winona Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicles were stolen from Carroll County last week.

According to Captain Dan Herod, chief investigator with the Winona Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. on November 23, Winona officers spotted one of the vehicles and stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Campbell Street and Highway 51.

“A passenger in that vehicle, Stuart River Lee was arrested on a warrant from the Winona Police Department and transported to the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility,” Herod said. “Lee also had a [Mississippi Department of Corrections] hold on him.”

Herod said the Winona Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department conferred on another vehicle, stolen from Carroll County, and was traveling north on Highway 51. The vehicle was stopped as it entered Winona.

“The Winona Police Department would like to thank the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department,” Herod said.

Herod said no other information is being released at this time.