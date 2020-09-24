Next weekend, many will be in Carrollton for the annual Carrollton Pilgrimage and Pioneer Festival. The pilgrimage and festival honors the history of the Town of Carrollton, celebrates its history and bridges its past, present and future together.

The Carrollton Pilgrimage will be held October 2 and 3. Friday and Saturday, the home tour will begin from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Homes on the tour include: Cotesworth, the Old Carrolton Hotel, the Doll House, Fairview, The Oaks, Wayside, Lum Reek and Mathairs Feith. This year, the Old Carrollton Hotel, the Doll House, Fairview, and Mathairs Feith are new to the homes tour.

Usually, home owners open their homes to guests as their tour the inside, hear about the history of the home and learn about any updates the current homeowners have made. However, due to COVID-19, the homes tour will be a little different.

Instead of opening their homes, guests will be able to sit on the porches of the quintessential antebellum homes while the homeowners give them the history of the house, getting a slight peak inside. Also, the Carrollton Baptist Church, Carrollton Methodist Church, Grace Episcopal Church, Merrill Museum, Gee’s Store, Masonic Lodge and the Carroll County Courthouse will also be open for tours.

Saturday, the Pioneer Day Festival will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be music, arts and crafts and the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the movie, The Help, which parts of the movie were shot in Carrollton and parts were shot in Greenwood.

The emcee will be Benny Rigby and performers include: The Bear Marsh Praise Choir, the Cobbins Brothers, the Como Sisters, and Toad and the Good ‘Ole Boys.

All CDC guidelines will be enforced. Those not participated in ticketed events are asked to wear their masks, indoor events will be limited by size, hand sanitizer will be available, vendors will be spaced out farther for COVID-19 guidelines, and there will be no large group transportation offered.

This year, food stylist Lee Ann Flemming will present “A Taste of The Help,” famous dishes from the movie “The Help,” while Flemming tells stories of what happened to her on and off sets. The package is a $50 package and will include a tour of Cotesworth which was used as the “Foote Plantation” in the movie, sitting a spell on Skeeter’s front porch with the owners of the home and a cookbook of recipes including the “Minnie’s famous pie” – without the added ingredient.

Tickets for “A Taste of the Help” will be available at the Carrollton Town Hall.

The will also be shown at the Tabernacle in North Carrollton and admission is free.

As a bonus, a special viewing of “The Help” will be held in the courtroom of the Carroll County Courthouse. Admission is free.

However, one event wasn’t held this year due to COVID-19 concerns -- the Miss Pioneer Day Festival Pageant.