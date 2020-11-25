Montgomery County and Carroll County have both broke over 700 cases and both counties are reported one new death, as numbers across the state and in both counties are rising.

Friday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported that Montgomery County had 703 cases and Carroll County had 680. Monday, the number jumped to 705 with one newly reported death in the county. Montgomery reported 719 and a newly reported death also.

Montgomery and Carroll are both under mask mandates until Dec. 11.

The MSDH website reports there are three outbreaks in Carroll County with one outbreak currently pending. The week of Nov. 14, Carroll County had 65 cases of Coronavirus reported. Two of those cases were reported from two previous outbreaks in the county and one outbreak is listed as pending. Montgomery County reported 50 new cases with two cases reported from previous outbreaks.

For another consecutive week, Carroll and Montgomery Counties have found themselves in the high incidence counties list. For the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 15, Carroll reported 107 new cases and Montgomery reported 101 cases.