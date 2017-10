NORTH CARROLLTON -- This year North Carrollton Baptist Church is celebrating 110 years of praising the Lord with homecoming services and a revival on Sunday, October 22 and will go through Wednesday, October 25. The worship services will include four pastors who were all licensed to the ministry from North Carrollton Baptist Church.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers