The Mississippi Department of Health will host drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for teachers and staff in Montgomery, Choctaw, Grenada, and several other counties next week. According to the press release, the sites will be held at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

The release states that any K-12 teacher, staff, or administrator can be tested free of charge, a county health department location. Hours are from noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Testing sites are:

Monday, Aug. 24: Tallahatchie County in Charleston, Alcorn, Attala, Chickasaw County in Houston, Copiah, Newton, Adams, and George Counties.

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Tunica, Holmes, Choctaw, Yazoo, Clarke, Lauderdale, Amite and Pontotoc Counties

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Grenada, Lafayette, Sunflower County in Indianola, Noxubee, Rankin, Wilkinson, Greene and Hancock Counties

Thursday, Aug. 27: Yalobusha, Marshall, Leflore, Oktibbeha, Warren, Scott, Franklin, and Lamar Counties

Friday, Aug. 28: Tate, Union, Montgomery, Lowndes, Claiborne, Smith, Franklin, and Lamar Counties.

The release states that testing will also be offered to teachers at the Mississippi Fairgrounds testing site on West Street in Jackson or any pop-up testing site. Appointments are required for pop-up testing. Testing hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Those interested can visit the MSDH website for addresses to county health departments.