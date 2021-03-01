My family loves Mexican food. There are so many Mexican restaurants now, that it's hard to find a good one. I found this Mexican bell pepper recipe on social media and made it. I was awesome! It's something I will make again. If feeds a lot too. I froze half the recipe because it was too much for the two of us. I think cooking at home is better than eating out now days. Bill and I can make something, using the best ingredients, and still come out cheaper and the food is better. I hope you enjoy these yummy Mexican recipes I've shared.

Have a great week.

Mexican Bell Peppers

5 large bell peppers

1 tbs. olive oil

1 can chilies

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 1/4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup corn, drained

8 green onions, finely chopped

2 pounds ground round

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tsp cumin

3/4 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup white rice

1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

Brown ground round in olive oil, drain. Cut tops off peppers and drop in boiling water for 5 minutes. Add all ingredients to beef, adding the rice last. Simmer covered until rice is cooked. Fill peppers with beef mixture. Cover with cheese. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Serve with black beans.

I used a dollop of sour cream when serving.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Enchiladas

3 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, minced

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced (wear gloves)

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 (28 ounce) can green enchilada sauce

7 flour tortillas

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Season chicken breasts with 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Place into a baking dish.Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is no longer pink inside and the juices run clear, about 45 minutes. Allow chicken to cool, and shred with 2 forks. Set chicken aside.

Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, and cook the onion and jalapenos until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes; stir in the cream cheese in chunks, and allow cream cheese to melt and soften. Stir in cream cheese, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, chili powder, and cumin. Mix in the cooked chicken meat; remove from heat.

Pour half the green enchilada sauce into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Lay tortillas out onto a work surface, and place chicken mixture in a line down the center of each tortilla; sprinkle with about 1 tablespoon of Monterey Jack cheese per tortilla. Roll up the tortillas, and place into the sauce in the dish, seam sides down; pour the remaining sauce over the enchiladas. Sprinkle remaining 4 ounces of Monterey Jack cheese over the top.

Bake in the preheated oven until the filling is hot and bubbling and the cheese has melted, 30 to 35 minutes.

Mexican Pinto Beans

1 pound dried pinto beans

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1/4 cup minced cilantro

3 clove garlic, minced

1/2 medium yellow onion, left whole

1 4.24 ounce can chopped green chilies

1 whole jalapeño

2 tablespoons chicken or vegetable bouillon, Better than Bouillon

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Topping:

2 medium vine tomatoes, cored, seeded, and chopped

1/4 medium red onion, chopped

2 scallions, chopped

1/4 cup minced cilantro

3 ounces queso or mozzarella, diced 1/4-inch

8 ounces sliced avocado

Lime wedges, for serving

Tortillas, optional for serving

Soak the beans overnight in water. Discard the water the next day.

Set pressure cooker to sauté, add the oil and chopped onion and cook until soft. Add the garlic, 1/4 cup cilantro and cook 1 minute. Set aside in a bowl.

In the pressure cooker combine the soaked beans, green chilies, jalapeño, half onion, bouillon, bay leaves and 6 cups water. Cover and cook high pressure 45 minutes.

Natural release. Discard bay leaves, half onion and jalapeño and stir in the reserved sautéed onion and season with salt.

Press sauté and cook uncovered until thickened, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine the tomato, red onion, scallion and cilantro in a small bowl.

Ladle beans into serving bowls, add the cheese and top with tomato mixture and avocado. Serve with lime wedges and tortillas if desired.