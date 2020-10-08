Our family has always loved sweets. I thought I'd share some of my favorite recipes.

With the holidays coming up, these pies would be a delicious addition to the table.

Hope you enjoy!

Cream Cheese Lemonade Pie

1 5 ounces can Evaporated milk

1 3.4-ounce box of instant lemon pudding mix

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese

¾ cup frozen lemonade concentrate

For the Pie Crust

2⅔ cup graham cracker crumbs

⅓ cup sugar

⅔ cup butter, melted

Or you can use 1 graham cracker crust, 9-inch

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For the Pie Crust

In a medium mixing bowl, combined all ingredients and whisk together until well combined. Press graham cracker crumbs into deep dish pie dish and make sure to go up the sides. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

For the Creamy Pie

In a small mixing bowl, combined milk and pudding mix. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes (mixture will be thick). In a medium mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Gradually beat in lemonade concentrate. Gradually beat in pudding mixture. Pour mixture into cooled graham cracker crust, or into a pre-made graham cracker pie crust. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Blueberry Delight

1 individual package graham crackers, 9 full crackers

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup sugar

10 tablespoons butter, melted

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons milk or half-and-half

1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 (21-ounce) cans blueberry pie filling

2 (8-ounce) containers frozen whipped topping, thawed

Pulse graham crackers and pecans in a food processor until finely ground. Pour into a large bowl and add melted butter and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir to mix. Press into a 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Let cool. Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, milk, and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of whipped topping. (Save remaining whipped topping for the final layer.) Spread cream cheese mixture on top of crust. Spread blueberry pie filling on top of cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping. Chill thoroughly before serving.

Chewy Cherry Coconut Bars

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup salted butter, cold and cubed

For the Filling:

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries

1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut

Crust: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×9 pan with parchment paper and coat lightly with baking spray.

In a medium bowl combine the flour and sugar. Add in the cubed butter and using a pastry cutter cut it in until combined and crumbly. Then use your hands to press and squeeze the mixture together.

Press the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 12-13 minutes until lightly golden.

Remove the pan from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool slightly while you prepare the filling.

Filling: In a medium bowl mix together the sugar, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, and salt using a rubber spatula until evenly combined and smooth. Add in the flour and stir until just combined. Stir in the walnuts, cherries, and coconut until evenly mixed.

Spread the filling on top of the crust and bake for 20 – 25 minutes until set and lightly golden.

Allow the bars to cool completely in the pan before cutting.